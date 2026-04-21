14-year-old charged for making threats with imitation handgun at Oshawa school

A 14-year-old is facing charges after “brandishing an imitation firearm” in class, Durham Regional Police said in a press release on Tuesday.

Police say the student waved a firearm during class and threatened fellow students on April 14 at a secondary school in the area of Harmony Road North and Coldstream Drive in Oshawa.

The next day, the youth surrendered to investigators and officers seized the imitation handgun.

The youth was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and uttering threats and was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with video of the incident or additional information is asked to contact police.