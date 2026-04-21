Halton police warns about hidden trail camera found in Milton neighbourhood

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has issued a public warning after a concealed trail camera was found outside a Milton home.

Police say they were called to a home in Milton on April 16 after the homeowner found the camera and battery pack wrapped in camouflage tape and hidden in shrubs, pointing toward neighbouring homes.

“This is a known tactic used by criminals involved in residential break and enters,” police said in a news release.

“These cameras may be used to conduct surveillance on target residences to determine occupancy patterns and identify opportunities to commit offences when homes are vacant.”

Residents are asked to be vigilant, routinely check their properties and keep this in mind during spring clean-up. If such a device is found, police advise not to touch it, but rather contact them to safely collect it.

“With the onset of warmer weather, we anticipate there will be an increase in residential break and enter occurrences,” police said.

“We would like to remind residents to remain alert for suspicious persons or vehicles and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.”