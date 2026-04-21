Quebec man wanted for auto theft, trafficking in GTA

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are asking for help from the public in locating a man who they say is involved in “organized auto theft in the Greater Toronto Area.”

The 23-year-old man, identified as Nicholas Blanchette, lives in Quebec but allegedly travels to Ontario to “steal vehicles for the purpose of trafficking.”

Blanchette is wanted for theft of motor vehicle, three counts of traffic in property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and fail to comply with probation order.

His photo has been released and anyone who has information about him or his whereabouts is asked to contact DRPS.