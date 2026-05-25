17 arrested as Peel police dismantle violent extortion network targeting South Asian businesses

Six individuals charged by Peel Regional Police may face immigration action, including possible removal from the country, after their criminal cases are finished. Photo: PRP/Video.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 25, 2026 10:18 am.

Last Updated May 25, 2026 10:24 am.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say they have taken down a violent international extortion ring linked to a group known as “For Brothers,” charging 17 men in connection with a series of shootings, arsons and threats that targeted South Asian business owners across Peel Region, other parts of Canada and the U.S.

The arrests follow a months‑long investigation, which police say uncovered a coordinated campaign of intimidation and escalating violence aimed at restaurants, trucking companies and other businesses that refused to pay extortion demands.

According to investigators, the network operated primarily in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon, with connections to British Columbia and California.

The probe began in December 2025, involving Peel police, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the FBI and FINTRAC.

Police say in one incident, two suspects allegedly carried out a shooting and arson at a Caledon home, followed minutes later by a second shooting at a Brampton business.

In total, investigators linked the 17 accused to 24 incidents, including 16 violent attacks associated with “For Brothers.” Those incidents involved 324 rounds fired, multiple arsons and repeated threats against business owners and their families.

Photo courtesy: PRP.

17 arrests, 106 charges

A series of search warrants executed in April 2026 led to the arrests of the 17 men, who collectively face 106 criminal charges. The accused range in age from 21 to 32 and are from Brampton, Norval, Barrie, Surrey, B.C., and Manteca, California.

Police also seized six firearms, illicit drugs, multiple cellphones and fraudulent identification documents.

Six of the individuals charged by Peel police may face immigration consequences after their criminal cases conclude, authorities noted. Separately, CBSA arrested six people for immigration‑related inadmissibility; three have already been removed from Canada, two remain in custody, and one has been released on conditions.

12 of 17 accused are from Brampton, police say

  • Iqbal Singh Bhagria, 25, of Brampton, Ont.
  • Akashdeep Singh, 24, of Norval, Ont.
  • Ravinder Singh, 25, of Surrey, B.C.
  • Jashanbir Singh, 21, of Surrey, B.C.
  • Dilawarpreet Singh, 26, of Brampton, Ont.
  • Mandeep Singh, 21, of Brampton, Ont.
  • Prabhdeep Sohal, 22, of Brampton, Ont.
  • Partapbir Ghuman, 22, of Brampton, Ont.
  • Ajaydeep Singh, 29, of Brampton, Ont.
  • Navroop Singh, 24, of Brampton, Ont.
  • Rajan Singh, 28, of Barrie, Ont.
  • Amritjot Singh, 22, of Brampton, Ont.
  • Jashanpreet Singh, 22, of Brampton, Ont.
  • Guneet Guneet, 27, of Brampton, Ont.
  • Sukhwinder Singh, 32, of Brampton, Ont.
  • Mohinder Singh, 30, of Brampton, Ont.
  • Gautam Gautam, 22, of Manteca, Calif.

The investigation remains active, and police say more arrests are expected.

Chief Nishan Duraiappah said the arrests reflect the scale of the threat and the need for cross‑border cooperation.

“Extortion is not confined to one region but connected both nationally and internationally,” Duraiappah said. “We recognize the fear and harm this has caused, particularly within the South Asian community, and remain committed to putting a stop to these crimes.”

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