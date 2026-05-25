‘No one is more ticked off’ about $200k in private jet costs, Ford says

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says no one is more “ticked off” about $200,000 in costs to taxpayers for a private jet purchase, but he is not committing to personally repaying it, as the NDP has urged.

The government bought a used 2016 Bombardier Challenger 650 jet for the premier’s use earlier this year, but after it came to light and sparked public outcry, Ford pledged to sell it.

He said the province sold the jet to Bombardier for the same amount of money as the purchase price.

Documents released recently by the premier’s office on the purchase and abrupt sale of a $28.9-million private jet show taxpayers are still on the hook for more than $190,000 in aviation-related costs.

The NDP has urged Ford to personally foot the bill, but when asked about that at an unrelated press conference today, Ford would not commit to it.

He said he prides himself on saving taxpayers money and the additional cost “frustrates the heck” out of him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press