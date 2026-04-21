Toronto police officer arrested after “unlawfully” accessing police databases

Toronto police says one of their officers has been arrested and charged by the police service.

The officer arrested was allegedly unlawfully accessing “private police databases on multiple occasions between June and December 2025,” according to police.

Constable Rifat Hassan, 33, has been arrested and charged with unauthorized use of computer.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, in July.

Investigators say Hassan has approximately 10 months of service. Police say he is suspended without pay.

“This arrest is not related to Project South,” Toronto police said in a media release on Tuesday evening.