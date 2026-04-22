Blue Jays to re-evaluate Jeff Hoffman’s role

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) looks on after giving a solo home run to Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich during ninth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Shi Davidi, Sportsnet

Posted April 22, 2026 6:05 pm.

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Toronto Blue Jays plan to “re-evaluate” Jeff Hoffman’s status as closer while they consider ways to get the struggling right-hander back to form. 

Manager John Schneider added Wednesday morning that he didn’t want to make a knee-jerk decision after pulling Hoffman from another difficult inning Tuesday, in which he allowed a run on two singles and two hit by pitches to threaten a three-run lead. 

Louis Varland induced a double-play ball from Nolan Schanuel to secure Tuesday’s 4-2 win, leaving questions about how to handle Hoffman moving forward after a third rough outing in his last four appearances.

“We’ll re-evaluate everything, talk with him, see how he’s doing. He’s going through it, obviously a little bit,” said Schneider. “We’ll see (about his role). Use the off-day (Thursday) to talk about it with him.”

At the centre of those discussions will be what Hoffman needs to get right. 

The 33-year-old’s raw underlying numbers – including a 100th percentile whiff rate of 46.1 per cent; a 99thpercentile strikeout rate of 42.1 per cent; and a 96th percentile chase rate of 40.6 per cent – suggest a dominant start to the season. 

But the real outcomes have been anything but, having allowed 11 runs, nine earned, on 16 hits and six walks over 10.2 innings. He’s also blown three save opportunities and surrendered a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning of a 2-2 game Saturday. 

Identifying reasons behind that divergence is the priority, while Schneider “continues to show support for him, like I’m always going to do, no matter what the outcome, and try to put him in spots to have success.” 

“He’s a big boy. He understands that the spotlight’s on him a little bit and rightfully so,” Schneider continued. “How can we be there to support you? How can we help you get ahead of hitters? Is it mechanical? Is it between the ears a little bit? What’s going on and how can we help?”

While the Blue Jays generally like to give players working through struggles opportunity to correct, that becomes more difficult when it comes to pitchers working the ninth inning, given the immediate consequences of a poor performance. 

Schneider correctly noted that “there are always other things that can directly dictate the outcome of the game, whether it’s a play, whether it’s a pitch, whether it’s a caught stealing, whether it’s a hit,” but conceded “runway always gets a little bit different for starting pitchers and closers.”

On Tuesday, the situation worked out “where Louis was available to shorten that runway, and there are going to be days where that’s not the case for whoever’s out there,” he continued. “You just make the best decision that you can, watch what the guys are doing. That inning started off very innocently. And then after the first hit by pitch, your radar goes up and then after the second one, it was like, all right, let’s figure this out here.”

Part of that is finding opportune times to give Hoffman needed reps.

After Saturday’s outing went awry, he closed out Monday’s 5-2 win against the Angels without issue and entering with a 4-1 lead Tuesday presented another, what Schneider saw as a relatively low-leverage outing, even if it was a third time pitching in four games.

“I wanted to get him out there again, hopefully close out a game again, and then he would have two days off and maybe reset a little bit. That’s how I was thinking of it,” said Schneider. “He hadn’t seen them. Louis saw that part of the order the night before. So you like that, too. All those things go into the equation.”

Varland is the obvious candidate to cover for Hoffman in the ninth, although there’s a cost to removing him from a critical set-up role, entering at various points of high leverage. Using Baseball Reference’s game leverage index, his score of 2.36 – 1.0 is average leverage – easily tops the Blue Jays, with Hoffman at 1.62, behind only the optioned Brendon Little.

“It’s great that he’s so versatile,” Schneider said of Varland. “The ninth inning is different. I don’t care what anyone says. Louis came into a dumpster fire (Tuesday) and did really well. But even if it’s a three-run lead with a clean inning, the ninth inning is the ninth inning, and you have to have a certain mindset to do it. I try to put the guys you trust the most in the biggest spots. So it depends on where they are in the order. It depends on the feel of the game and the situation a little bit. And you’re kind of counting backwards the times you want certain guys to face certain parts of the lineup. You kind of just balance it out.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Building developer accused of cutting down trees on Toronto property it doesn't own yet

A building developer accused of illegally cutting down trees across Toronto has had another allegation made against them. Residents in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area say developer Modcity...

1h ago

Defence argues MiWay bus driver applied brakes before deadly crash

Lawyers for a MiWay bus driver argued in court Wednesday that she attempted to apply the brakes several times before a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one person and injured eight others three...

38m ago

Council votes to make World Cup fan fest free again after backlash over proposed $10 ticket prices

Toronto city council has voted in favour of making the World Cup fan festival free after backlash to a previous report that suggested charging a $10 entrance fee. VIP passes will still be available...

20m ago

Surrender form signature leads to heated puppy custody battle

A custody battle over a five-month old rottweiler is underway after the puppy was hit and nearly killed by a vehicle on River Street, near Dundas St. E. in Toronto on April 9. Dan McConnell who says...

7h ago

Top Stories

Building developer accused of cutting down trees on Toronto property it doesn't own yet

A building developer accused of illegally cutting down trees across Toronto has had another allegation made against them. Residents in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area say developer Modcity...

1h ago

Defence argues MiWay bus driver applied brakes before deadly crash

Lawyers for a MiWay bus driver argued in court Wednesday that she attempted to apply the brakes several times before a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one person and injured eight others three...

38m ago

Council votes to make World Cup fan fest free again after backlash over proposed $10 ticket prices

Toronto city council has voted in favour of making the World Cup fan festival free after backlash to a previous report that suggested charging a $10 entrance fee. VIP passes will still be available...

20m ago

Surrender form signature leads to heated puppy custody battle

A custody battle over a five-month old rottweiler is underway after the puppy was hit and nearly killed by a vehicle on River Street, near Dundas St. E. in Toronto on April 9. Dan McConnell who says...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
Air Transat reducing flights throughout summer travel season

Canadian airline Air Transat is among the recent carriers to announce reductions to its service over rising fuel costs, saying it will be cutting back by six per cent from May through October.

6h ago

0:48
Air Canada plane narrowly avoids collision at New York's JFK airport

A close call at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon forced an American Airlines‑operated regional jet and an Air Canada Express flight to abort their landings after coming within a few hundred feet of one another.

9h ago

3:14
Drake's 'Iceman' structure doused by firefighters after complaints

The head of Toronto Fire Services says his crews are taking steps to break down a large ice sculpture downtown that’s teasing a new album by Drake in response to “multiple complaints and concerns for public safety.”

9h ago

2:18
Fairview Mall security guard shot after confronting alleged jewellery store robber

Shocking gun violence in North York where a man was shot inside Fairview Mall. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation and the ongoing hunt for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

23h ago

2:54
Developer looks to double number of units in Mimico multiplex already under construction

The need for housing continues to heighten in Toronto. But as Brandon Choghri shows us, those living in one Mimico neighbourhood say the height of one new project is out of control. 

7h ago

More Videos