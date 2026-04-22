Carney says the U.S. can’t dictate the terms of trade talks ahead of CUSMA review

As the deadline to renew the CUSMA deal approaches, the feds say while they are eager to work through negotiations with the U.S., it will take time to reach an agreement as the Americans push back on the already proposed concessions.

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2026 9:50 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2026 11:30 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the United States won’t dictate the terms of negotiations on the continental trade deal, but it will take time to reach an agreement.

Carney was responding to a Radio-Canada report citing officials who said Americans are imposing an “entry fee” on trade talks with Canada and are demanding concessions before negotiations begin.

Janice Charette, Canada’s chief trade negotiator with the U.S., said on Tuesday Canada already has made significant concessions by dropping the digital services tax, issuing millions of dollars in refunds to tech companies and ending retaliatory tariffs.

A recent report from the Office of the United States Trade Representative cites some provinces not stocking American alcohol and high tariffs on some American dairy products as trade irritants with Canada.

Carney has promised to protect Canada’s supply management system for dairy, poultry and eggs during free trade talks with the U.S.

The U.S. is also pushing back against the “Buy Canadian” policy, which gives priority to Canadian products and workers on projects worth more than $25 million.

With files from Catherine Morrison

Prime Minister Mark Carney makes his way to Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, April 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
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