MacKinnon defends Liberal move to seize control of House committees

OTTAWA — Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon is defending the government’s move to seize greater control over the parliamentary agenda.

MacKinnon indicated Tuesday the government will soon move a motion to change the rules governing House of Commons procedures to ensure the Liberals have the most votes on committees.

MacKinnon says MPs from the governing party should hold a majority on House of Commons committees to avoid what he called “silly partisan games” and to deliver results.

The House leader rejected the suggestion that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government will use its new powers to rush legislation through Parliament.

The Conservatives have called the move a “cynical power grab” that will make it easier for the government to avoid scrutiny.

Carney’s Liberal government was granted a majority earlier this month through a set of byelection wins, but those MPs have not yet been sworn in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press