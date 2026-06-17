2 men hospitalized after head‑on crash closes stretch of Danforth Road in Scarborough

A head‑on collision in Scarborough early Wednesday sent two men to the hospital and shut down part of Danforth Road.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth Road and Brimley Road at 5:59 a.m. for reports of a two‑vehicle crash with airbags deployed.

Initial information suggested two or three vehicles may have been involved, but police later confirmed three vehicles were in the collision, and the drivers remained at the scene.

Police said two vehicles were primarily involved in the crash and a third vehicle had minor damage.

Toronto paramedics transported two adult males to a local hospital — one with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries, the other with minor injuries.

Toronto police said the cause of the crash is not yet known, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Danforth and Brimley Roads were reopened around 9 a.m.

One of the vehicles involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Danforth Road and Brimley Road in Scarborough on June 17, 2026. (Bertram Dandy/CityNews) A multi-vehicle crash at Danforth Road and Brimley Road in Scarborough on June 17, 2026. (Bertram Dandy/CityNews)