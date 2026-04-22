Senator blames Trump administration’s ‘insulting’ rhetoric for tourism slump

WASHINGTON — A Democrat from New Hampshire is blaming the Trump administration’s “insulting” rhetoric for the collapse of Canadian tourism in her state.

In a Senate hearing today, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen asked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about his recent comments on Canada’s trade strategy.

During a discussion with Semafor World Economy in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Lutnick attacked Canada’s approach to trade talks with the words, “They suck.”

Lutnick said today Canada leans on the U.S. economy and claimed it’s “outrageous” for Canadian provinces to keep American liquor off their shelves.

Shaheen said Canadians are responding to comments from Lutnick and President Donald Trump and the United States should be working with allies, not insulting them.

She said there was a 30 per cent drop in Canadian tourism in her state because of a loss of trust and goodwill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press