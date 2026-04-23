Carney unveils new housing projects in his own riding of Nepean

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in his own riding of Nepean today to announce new federal housing investments.

Carney says his new federal housing agency, Build Canada Homes, has approved eight new local housing projects.

The prime minister says that will amount to more than a thousand new rental homes in the city.

He says the agency will fast-track the projects so they can start building in the next few months.

Carney made the announcement alongside Housing Minister Gregor Robertson and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe at an affordable housing development in the suburb.

Last month, Carney signed a funding agreement with Ontario on development charges that the prime minister says “could” eventually bring down the cost of building a single-family home by about $28,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.

The Canadian Press