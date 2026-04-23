Carney says Canada not ‘taking notes’ from Americans as it prepares for trade talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is not just sitting back “taking notes” or instructions from the Americans on trade talks after White House officials complained publicly about irritants in the Canada-U.S. relationship.

Carney says U.S. tariffs hitting key sectors such as steel, aluminum and forest products are “more than irritants” and violate the current trade agreement.

Carney also told reporters at a news conference in Ottawa today that he has never heard of an “entry fee” Canada would have to pay to start talks with the White House on renewing the continental free trade pact.

A Radio-Canada report on Wednesday said the Americans are demanding concessions from Canada as a precondition for negotiations on the CUSMA trade deal.

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told a congressional committee Wednesday the White House is pressing for “changes” to Canadian trade practices.

Greer issued a warning about possible trade “enforcement action” against Canada if American alcohol does not return to Canadian liquor store shelves.