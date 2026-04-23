Kellogg is putting toys back into some cereal boxes as a ‘Toy Story 5’ tie-in

FILE - This is a display of Kellogg's Froot Loops in a Costco in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Posted April 23, 2026 3:05 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2026 5:08 pm.

If you’ve missed rooting around in a cereal box for a toy, you’re in luck.

WK Kellogg Co. said Thursday it’s including toys with some of its breakfast cereals for the first time in more than a decade.

Starting on Sunday, special edition boxes of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, AppleJacks and Corn Pops will have plastic toys shaped like characters from Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5.” The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in June.

Plastic toys used to be a mainstay in breakfast cereal. On Ebay Thursday, collectors were selling a Batman coin bank from a 1989 box of Ralston cereal, a miniature stuffed bear from a 1980s box of Post Super Golden Crisp and even a tiny plastic “atomic submarine” from a 1950s box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes.

But the toys gradually disappeared as manufacturers tried to cut costs and consumers worried about choking and other hazards. Kellogg was criticized in 2004 for including Spider-Man watches with mercury batteries in its cereal boxes, for example. And in 1988, the company recalled “cool flute” and “binoculars” toys after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission deemed them a choking hazard.

Toys do occasionally make a limited-time comeback. General Mills introduced a “Cereal Squad” set of toy figurines in 2020, for example.

Kellogg said it thought “Toy Story 5″ was a good fit for the reintroduction, since it explores the role of toys in a tech-driven world.

“Bringing toys back inside the box reintroduces that sense of discovery through a simple, screen-free moment of play that parents can now share with their own kids,” said Laura Newman, a vice president of brand marketing at Kellogg.

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

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