Toronto city council approves updates to RentSafeTO program ahead of colour-coded signage launch

The red and yellow signs that will be displayed in Toronto buildings as a part of the RentSafeTO program. There will also be a green sign for the buildings deemed satisfactory. HANDOUT/City of Toronto

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 23, 2026 12:35 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2026 1:31 pm.

As the city prepares to launch their colour-coded RentSafeTO program, updates are being made to improve the accuracy and fairness of building’s scores.

The colour-coded system will use the RentSafe Evaluation Tool to assign an apartment building with a score based on 50 categories that are split into high-risk, moderate risk and cosmetic issues.

Launching on June 15, based on the building’s score, they will be assigned either a green, yellow or red sign that must be displayed in “a conspicuous location” at the entrance of that apartment building.

The threshold for green is above 85 per cent, yellow is between 70 per cent and 84 per cent while red will be 69 per cent or lower.

“These signs put information directly in the tenant’s hands …. in all building across the city,” said Mayor Olivia Chow. “Our tenants are watching and they are asking us to step up. Let us show them we are on their side and we have their back.”

Each category is scored and weight according to their risk level. Updates approved by City Council on Wednesday include weighting high-risk categories higher than the other categories.

High-risk categories include components that pose direct health and safety concerns.

The program applies to any purpose-built rental building that has three or more storeys and 10 or more units. A motion from Councillor Josh Matlow during the council meeting also directed to review the definition of “Apartment Building,” including the term “purpose-built,” and whether to include mixed-tenure buildings.

Several categories have also been reclassified to better reflect their risk including adding lobby, hallway and stairwell lighting to the high-risk category.

Another update to the program includes allowing building owners to be able request a re-evaluation year-round to incentivize them to complete repairs and address violations quickly.

Currently, they are only allowed to request a re-evaluation within 15 days of their first evaluation if they’re unsatisfied with their score.

The changes made at council Thursday also included taking on target engagement at a building if that building falls into the red category for two or more months. Previously, the engagement only happened if a building’s score was reduced by five per cent or more for two consecutive months.

Staff set up an information booth with program resources and conduct door-to-door visits to speak with tenants and identify any in-unit issues and complaints.

Recruitment is currently underway to hire 11 new staff in 2026 to support the RentSafeTO program as well.

The motion for the RentSafeTO program passed nearly unanimously 23-1 with only Councillor Stephen Holyday voting no.

The colour-coded signage system is just one of the tenant protections the City has introduced in the last year.

Last July, a bylaw was introduced to prevent unnecessary evictions by requiring landlords to get a licence before they can start repairs or renovations that require tenants to move out.

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