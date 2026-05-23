More than $1M worth of jewellery snatched during armed robbery: Toronto police

Toronto police are searching for four masked bandits who allegedly snatched more than $1 million in jewellery during an armed robbery in the downtown core earlier this month.

According to investigators, the men approached two victims who were parked in a vehicle near Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard just before 5 a.m. on May 10 and held them at gunpoint.

Police say the suspects stole jewellery from the victims and then fled the scene in a blue Nissan Rogue with stolen licence plates. They were last seen dressed in dark clothing, hoodies, and face masks.

One victim suffered minor injuries.

Toronto police have released surveillance footage of the suspects and the alleged getaway vehicle. (TPS)

Authorities initially valued the jewellery at $500,000, but now say it could be worth more than $1 million.

The items include a diamond watch, chain and pendant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.