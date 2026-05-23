More than $1M worth of jewellery snatched during armed robbery: Toronto police
Posted May 23, 2026 10:36 am.
Toronto police are searching for four masked bandits who allegedly snatched more than $1 million in jewellery during an armed robbery in the downtown core earlier this month.
According to investigators, the men approached two victims who were parked in a vehicle near Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard just before 5 a.m. on May 10 and held them at gunpoint.
Police say the suspects stole jewellery from the victims and then fled the scene in a blue Nissan Rogue with stolen licence plates. They were last seen dressed in dark clothing, hoodies, and face masks.
One victim suffered minor injuries.
Authorities initially valued the jewellery at $500,000, but now say it could be worth more than $1 million.
The items include a diamond watch, chain and pendant.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.