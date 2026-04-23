A man is in custody following an alleged violent sexual assault in Toronto’s downtown core last weekend.

Police were called to the Church Street and The Esplanade area just before 7 a.m. on April 19 for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged that the accused approached the victim from behind and forced that person to an isolated area before sexually assaulting them. Police said the suspect then fled after a passerby intervened.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested 23-year-old Jemal Detamo of Toronto. He’s been charged with criminal harassment, sexual assault and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.