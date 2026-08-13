Starting Sept. 1, fare capping allows for free rides on TTC after 47 trips per month

If you take the TTC every day to get around Toronto, a reminder that starting Sept. 1 the transit agency is introducing a fare capping system that will allow unlimited free rides once a customer surpasses 47 fares per month.

The announcement was initially made in December of last year but at a press conference at Victoria Park Station on Thursday, Mayor Olivia Chow reiterated the incoming fare capping.

She said it’s a way for riders and families to save money.

“If you take the TTC to work every day, that’s 44 rides in September, add one or two nights out and you hit the 47-trip cap. After that, every ride for the rest of the month is free,” Chow said.

Chow said the fare cap would drop to 40 rides by sometime in 2027, after a budget is passed.

The fare capping practice is already in use at several other transit agencies including Hamilton, York Region, and Ottawa.

How to use fare capping

On its website, the TTC says adult, youth, senior and Fair Pass customers who pay with a Presto card, debit or credit card will automatically ride free after reaching 47 paid trips in a calendar month.

“Just tap as you go using the same card or device every time, and once you reach the monthly fare cap, the rest of your rides that month are free,” the transit agency states.

The paid trip count resets on the first day of each calendar month.

Click here to read more about how fare capping works.

With files from Michael Talbot, CityNews