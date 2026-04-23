York police charge man with multiple aliases in long‑term human trafficking case

Police have charged Kemoy Clarke, 43, of East Gwillimbury. Investigators say Clarke is known to use several aliases, including Jodi Cappodanna, Chris Clarke and Jay. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 23, 2026 10:08 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2026 10:11 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a man with a series of human trafficking‑related offences after a survivor came forward alleging years of exploitation across Vaughan and other parts of the province.

Investigators say the victim reported in October 2025 that they had been sexually assaulted, trafficked and exploited between 2012 and 2019. Police describe the case as a long‑term pattern of control and abuse that took place at multiple locations over a seven‑year period.

Police have charged Kemoy Clarke, 43, of East Gwillimbury. Investigators say Clarke is known to use several aliases, including Jodi Cappodanna, Chris Clarke and Jay.

Because of those aliases and the length of time the alleged offences span, police believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Clarke’s photo has been released publicly.

Clarke is facing a wide range of offences, including trafficking in persons, procuring, assault, assault with a weapon and sexual assault, among many other related charges.

YRP is urging anyone with information — or anyone who may have been victimized by Clarke — to contact them.

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