York police looking for Vaughan arson suspect, video released

York Regional Police have released video of a suspect accused of arson at a car dealership in the City of Vaughan.

Police say officers were patrolling the area of Chrislea Road and Jevlan Drive around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday when they saw several vehicles in the dealership parking lot on fire.

Fire and rescue was called in and the fire was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the dealership building, but a total of five vehicles were severely damaged.

A video of the incident has been released and police explain that a lone suspect can be seen carrying a plastic bag with containers, walking up to the vehicles in the lot.

The suspect then pours a liquid that appears to be accelerant on two vehicles and lit them on fire. The fire then spreads quickly to other nearby vehciles.

The male suspect fled the scene in a light-coloured SUV, last seen driving north on Jevlan Drive.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with the hood up, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.