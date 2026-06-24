Ontario drivers will soon be travelling faster on major stretches of the province’s 400‑series highways, as the Ford government moves ahead with a sweeping expansion of 110 km/h speed limits—a change that will roll out in phases from June through September 2026.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria confirmed Wednesday that the province will permanently raise speed limits on more than 900 kilometres of highways, beginning June 26, with additional increases scheduled through the summer.

The move builds on earlier expansions in 2022 and 2024, which followed a multi‑year pilot project showing select highways could safely accommodate higher speeds.

The first changes will take effect this Friday (June 26) on portions of Highways 401 and 416 in Eastern Ontario.

“Under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, our government is helping get drivers where they’re going faster and safely,” said Sarkaria via a press release. “We’re going to keep supporting commuters, workers and businesses by investing in our $31 billion plan to build and expand roads and highways, so we can get people and goods moving across Ontario and keep workers on the job.”

View of Highway 404 traffic. May 30, 2026.

More highways to follow through summer 2026

The province will then expand 110 km/h limits across dozens of additional corridors on July 31, Aug. 21, Aug. 31, and Sept. 30.

July 31, 2026

Hwy. 402 from Hwy. 401 to White Oak Drive

Hwy. 402 from Waterworks to 350 metres east of Colborne Drive

Aug. 21, 2026

Hwy. 7 from Appleton Side Road/County Road 17 to Hwy. 417

Hwy. 115 from Hwy. 35 to Parkway Interchange

Hwy. 400 from Hwy. 401 to Lake Joseph Road

Hwy. 416 from 1.5 km south of Hwy. 416/417 to Fallowfield Road/County Road 12

Hwy. 417 from Leitrim Road to Ottawa Regional Road 174

Hwy. 417 from Hwy. 416/417 Interchange to Hwy. 7

Aug. 31, 2026

Hwy. 401 from Merlin Road to Hwy. 427

Hwy. 401 from Highway 404 to Hwy. 35/115

Hwy. 401 from Cobourg to Colborne

Hwy. 401 from Sidney Street to CNR Overhead Bridge in Belleville

Hwy. 401 from County Road 38 to Hwy. 15

Hwy. 403 from Hwy. 401 to Middletown Line

Sept. 30, 2026

Hwy. 403 from QEW to Hwy. 401

Hwy. 404 from Hwy. 401 to Mulock Drive

Hwy. 406 from Westchester Avenue to Hwy. 58

Hwy. 407 from Brock Road to Hwy. 35/115

Hwy. 412 from Hwy. 401 to Hwy. 407

Hwy. 418 from Hwy. 401 to Hwy. 407

QEW from Freeman Interchange to Hwy. 403

QEW from Concession Road to McLeod Road

QEW from Mountain Road to Jordan Road

Sarkaria has repeatedly argued that the increases are “evidence‑based” and bring Ontario in line with other provinces such as Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia, where 110 km/h is standard.

Ontario first tested higher limits in 2019 on three highway segments, then expanded the program in 2022 and again in 2024. Those expansions covered roughly 860 kilometres — about 36 per cent of the network — and included stretches of the QEW, Hwy. 402, Hwy. 417, and Hwy. 404.