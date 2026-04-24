The Big Story

Should Canada consider a smoke-free generation?

A person holds a lit cigarette on Dec. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Chiu

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 24, 2026 7:14 am.

The British government is set to ban the sale of cigarettes to anyone born after 2008 – raising both hopes that it could create the first smoke-free generation, but also doubts about whether it could actually be enforced. The legislation also puts limits on the sale and consumption of vape products.

Host Maria Kestane speaks with Michael Chaiton, a senior scientist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and an associate professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, about whether or not the idea is feasible, and if it might be worth considering in Canada.

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