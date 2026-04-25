Vancouver real estate agent reprimanded after sending antisemitic message to Toronto restaurant

FILE - The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Emma Crawford

Posted April 25, 2026 5:39 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2026 9:03 pm.

A Vancouver-based real estate agent has been issued a reprimand by the BC Financial Services Authority (BCFSA) after sending an antisemitic message to a Toronto restaurant via social media.

According to the consent order, Nima Alizadeh-Gharib, who is a licensed representative with Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty, sent a direct message that was “antisemitic, violent, and hateful” from his personal Instagram account on Dec. 22, 2024.

Alizadeh-Gharib says he believed his personal Instagram account was not viewable by anyone who wasn’t an approved follower. However, a representative from the restaurant says they were able to see his account.

“The personal Instagram indicated that N. Alizadeh-Gharib was a B.C. real estate professional and included links to the professional Instagram,” the order says.

“It was clear that the hateful message was not sent anonymously but was from a regulated professional.”

On Jan. 6, 2025, Alizadeh-Gharib sent a written apology to the restaurant, saying he took full responsibility for his behaviour and the harm it caused.

In May 2025, he told the BCFSA that he was intoxicated when he sent the message. As well, he told the investigators that he had “viewed a social media post alleging that the restaurant was financially supporting the Israeli Defence Forces with their operations in Gaza,” the consent order said.

“After sending the hateful message, he was advised by the RCMP that any further contact with the restaurant owners would result in criminal charges when he sent the hateful message and told the investigators.”

In addition to the reprimand, he has agreed to pay a fine of $2,350 and complete a course.

“N. Alizadeh-Gharib will complete a customized educational program with the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (‘FSWC’) and affirms his commitment to ongoing
education and to developing a deeper understanding of the impact of his actions,” the BCFSA wrote in its consent order.

His license will be suspended if he fails to comply with all the orders, the consent order says.

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