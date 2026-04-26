Carney, Eby lament ‘senseless’ violence of Vancouver festival attack one year later

People hold a candlelight march during a vigil on the street where a vehicle-ramming attack occurred at the Filipino community's Lapu Lapu Day festival last week, on a provincial day of mourning for the victims, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 26, 2026 1:30 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2026 1:45 pm.

VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the sorrow of the deadly attack at Vancouver’s Lapu-Lapu Day festival a year ago today has been shared by the entire country.

Carney says in a statement released on the anniversary of the attack that killed 11 people and injured many others that it was a “senseless act of violence” that “left a profound void in the hearts of families, loved ones, and Filipino communities across Canada.”

The Prime Minister says it’s a “solemn day” to remember the victims of the vehicle attack, who have shown “strength, solidarity and compassion” when faced with “unimaginable loss and grief.”

B.C. Premier David Eby says the attack was an “unspeakable and unprecedented tragedy” that remains as incomprehensible a year later as it did on the day of the attack.

Eby says the “senseless and vicious attack” left 11 people dead, dozens injured and many others traumatized for the rest of their lives.

He says the anniversary is a time to honour and mourn the victims and to “stand in solidarity with the Filipino community and all whose lives have been forever changed by this tragedy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2026

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person dead, 1 in custody after fatal crash on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A 41-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal accident on Highway 401 in Pickering early Sunday morning. Provincial police say a pickup truck was travelling in the wrong direction on the...

updated

15m ago

Liberals must show results in spring economic update: former PBO

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will be under pressure to show results from his economic agenda when his government tables an update to its fiscal outlook on Tuesday. The spring economic statement...

35m ago

Alexandre Boulerice to make announcement on Monday about political future

MONTREAL — Alexandre Boulerice, the federal MP for the Montreal riding of Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie, is expected to make an announcement about his political future on Monday. A source within Québec...

2h ago

Iran's top diplomat briefly returns to Pakistan but Trump says the sides can talk by phone

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iran 's foreign minister briefly visited Islamabad again on Sunday as Pakistan's political and military leadership scrambled to reignite ceasefire negotiations between Tehran and Washington,...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 person dead, 1 in custody after fatal crash on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A 41-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal accident on Highway 401 in Pickering early Sunday morning. Provincial police say a pickup truck was travelling in the wrong direction on the...

updated

15m ago

Liberals must show results in spring economic update: former PBO

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will be under pressure to show results from his economic agenda when his government tables an update to its fiscal outlook on Tuesday. The spring economic statement...

35m ago

Alexandre Boulerice to make announcement on Monday about political future

MONTREAL — Alexandre Boulerice, the federal MP for the Montreal riding of Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie, is expected to make an announcement about his political future on Monday. A source within Québec...

2h ago

Iran's top diplomat briefly returns to Pakistan but Trump says the sides can talk by phone

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iran 's foreign minister briefly visited Islamabad again on Sunday as Pakistan's political and military leadership scrambled to reignite ceasefire negotiations between Tehran and Washington,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Public appeal in extreme animal neglect case

The Humane Society of Greater Niagara is on the hunt for the previous owner of a dog found in severe neglect. David Zura reports.

18h ago

0:33
Double-digit temperatures return to end weekend

The rain moves out and sunshine returns for Sunday as do the warmer temperatures.

20h ago

2:10
Toronto Police search for three suspects after man killed in Etobicoke shooting

A man was gunned down while sitting in a vehicle in Etobicoke on Friday night. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation into the city's latest homicide.

22h ago

4:01
30-year-old man dead after Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police are searching for three suspects after a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking lot in a residential Etobicoke neighbourhood on Friday night.

April 25, 2026 3:31 pm EST EST

2:36
Youth charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on Sikh man in Woodstock

Woodstock police have charged a youth after he allegedly harassed and assaulted an elderly man in an apparent hate-motivated incident on Wednesday morning. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

April 24, 2026 9:06 pm EST EST

More Videos