WestJet flight attendants are ‘steps away from any strike position’ as negotiations stall

A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Alejandro Melgar

Posted April 27, 2026 1:12 pm.

Last Updated April 27, 2026 1:21 pm.

Over 4,000 WestJet flight attendants are calling the Calgary-based airline back to the table after several months of failing negotiations, a notice Monday says.

In a release, the group representing the mainline flight attendants, CUPE 8125, issued a formal notice of dispute, saying the groups met “multiple times” each month to reach a collective agreement, but nothing tangible has surfaced.

CUPE spokesperson Erin Rolfson says they have met with WestJet four times per week for three weeks a month since September 2025.

They say the biggest issue is that flight attendants are “required to perform” work on average 35 hours each month, unpaid. Accordingly, WestJet’s system for measuring work and compensation is outdated.

“This job used to be well-compensated relative to its responsibilities,” Rolfson tells CityNews in an email.

“Over time, that has changed, and the current system no longer reflects the fair value of the work being done. Schedules have become increasingly demanding. Reliable rest conditions, including confirmed hotel accommodations, are essential to perform the job safely.”

Rolfson says they are “steps away from any strike position.”

“Our focus is on securing a fair and sustainable agreement that reflects the realities of the job and the value of the work being done every day,” she said.

The union is also seeking improvements to scheduling and basic working conditions that “support a safe and sustainable operation.”

The union is calling on the Calgary-based airline to engage meaningfully at the bargaining table to address these concerns by reaching an agreement and minimizing any impact on travellers.

CityNews has contacted WestJet for comment.

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