Man dead in Hwy. 401 crash in Scarborough; stretch of highway closed

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 14, 2026 12:36 pm.

A 62-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash involving a delivery truck on Highway 401 in Scarborough.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers and paramedics were called to the scene on the eastbound express lanes near Neilson Road just after 11 a.m. on Monday. Police say the truck slammed into a guide rail.

Paramedics say a man in his 60s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Police have closed the eastbound express lanes from east of Markham Road to east of Port Union for the collision investigation.

The OPP say the closure is expected to remain in place until around 3 p.m.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

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