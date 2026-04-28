E-bike rider seriously injured in crash near Woodbine and Danforth
Posted April 28, 2026 11:59 am.
Last Updated April 28, 2026 12:10 pm.
A 36-year-old man has serious injuries following a crash involving an e-bike and a vehicle in Toronto’s east end.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Danforth Avenue just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say an e-bike was struck by a vehicle and the rider was taken to hospital.
They also say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
It’s not yet known what led up to the crash.