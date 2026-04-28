York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a targeted home invasion in Richmond Hill early Tuesday that left one person with minor injuries and sent multiple suspects fleeing the neighbourhood in a waiting vehicle.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the area of Red Oak Drive and Hyde Park Drive, where occupants reported that intruders had forced their way into the home. By the time police arrived, the suspects had already left the area.

Police say at least two suspects were seen leaving in a vehicle, though investigators have not yet released descriptions. The victim’s injuries were described as minor, and no other occupants were hurt.

YRP tells CityNews that the investigation is in its early stages, but the incident is being treated as targeted rather than random. A large police presence is expected in the area throughout the day as officers canvass for witnesses, review surveillance footage and gather evidence.

Anyone with home surveillance or dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact the authorities.