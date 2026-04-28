Suspect sought after grabbing, picking up young female from behind in Vaughan park: York police

York Regional Police (YRP) have released images of a suspect who allegedly grabbed a young female at a park in Vaughan last Wednesday.

Officers were called on April 22, 2026, just before 5:30 p.m. after reports of an assault in the Tami Court and Bathurst Street area.

Police say a young female was walking on a forested pathway which connects Lady Nadia Drive and Rivermill Crescent, when she was grabbed and picked up from behind by an unknown male.

The victim, whose exact age was not revealed, was able to break free and call police.

Investigators say she was not physically injured.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled northbound toward the area of Lady Nadia Drive.

He’s described as 30 to 40 years old, wearing a dark blue shirt, a grey and blue jacket, running shoes and a black medical mask.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-coloured 2021 to 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLA sport utility vehicle. It was last seen travelling eastbound on Lady Dolores Avenue before turning north on Bathurst Street.

Suspect vehicle. York Regional Police

“York Regional Police would like to remind community members to always be vigilant and aware of your surroundings,” YRP said in a release.

“Trust your instincts and if something feels off, leave the area. Be sure to carry a fully charged

phone and let someone know where you are going and the time you are expected to return.”