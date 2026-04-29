Buffalo fans finish ‘O Canada’ after mic fails before Game 5 of Sabres-Bruins series

Buffalo Sabres fans. Photo: SPORTSNET.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2026 11:52 am.

Fans at KeyBank Center carried “O Canada” after a microphone failed before the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins played Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday night.

Cami Clune’s microphone cut out early, and the crowd joined in to help finish the Canadian anthem before the singer returned with a new mic to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

She later said on social media it was a “crazy but cool moment” and thanked fans for singing along.

Buffalo is the only NHL team to play both national anthems before home games, regardless of opponent, a tradition tied to its proximity — about eight kilometres — to the border and a strong Canadian fan base.

Tuesday’s response in Buffalo contrasted with last year, when fans at multiple events on both sides of the border booed opposing anthems amid political tensions.

At the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last February, fans jeered “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a Canada-U.S. game in Montreal, while “O Canada” was booed before a Canada-U.S. matchup in Boston.

“We have the best fans ever,” Clune said on X.

The Bruins won 2-1 in overtime to avoid elimination and cut the Sabres’ series lead to 3-2 

Game 6 goes Friday at TD Garden in Boston.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Income is gone': Injured Brampton mom says thousands in GoFundMe funds vanished

A GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit a mother of 10 who was severely injured is under investigation by Durham Regional Police because the woman says she has yet to receive a majority of the funds raised. The...

SPEAKERS CORNER

28m ago

Retired TPS homicide detective Hank Idsinga's new memoir sheds light on 'racism and dysfunction' in policing

Warning: This story contains offensive language, discretion is advised As the former head of homicide for Toronto police, Hank Idsinga was instrumental in solving some of the city's most notorious crimes. His...

16m ago

Toronto man charged in 'ghost gun' probe after police link 3D‑printed firearms to multiple shootings

Toronto police say a months‑long investigation into the manufacturing and trafficking of "ghost guns" has led to the arrest of a 28‑year‑old man and the seizure of dozens of prohibited firearm components,...

1h ago

Toronto cop accused in 'Project South' corruption probe to stay behind bars after review

A Toronto police constable accused of leaking information to criminals in a wide-reaching corruption case will stay behind bars after a bail review in Ontario's Superior Court. Const. Timothy Barnhardt...

55m ago

Top Stories

'Income is gone': Injured Brampton mom says thousands in GoFundMe funds vanished

A GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit a mother of 10 who was severely injured is under investigation by Durham Regional Police because the woman says she has yet to receive a majority of the funds raised. The...

SPEAKERS CORNER

28m ago

Retired TPS homicide detective Hank Idsinga's new memoir sheds light on 'racism and dysfunction' in policing

Warning: This story contains offensive language, discretion is advised As the former head of homicide for Toronto police, Hank Idsinga was instrumental in solving some of the city's most notorious crimes. His...

16m ago

Toronto man charged in 'ghost gun' probe after police link 3D‑printed firearms to multiple shootings

Toronto police say a months‑long investigation into the manufacturing and trafficking of "ghost guns" has led to the arrest of a 28‑year‑old man and the seizure of dozens of prohibited firearm components,...

1h ago

Toronto cop accused in 'Project South' corruption probe to stay behind bars after review

A Toronto police constable accused of leaking information to criminals in a wide-reaching corruption case will stay behind bars after a bail review in Ontario's Superior Court. Const. Timothy Barnhardt...

55m ago

Most Watched Today

1:22
Rainfall expected to last through next week in Toronto

Toronto is in for a rainy week as showers are expected to last throughout the next few days.

3h ago

1:34
Drone footage captures massive fire at Toronto Yacht Club

Aerial footage captured the massive fire that erupted at the Toronto Yacht Club, where firefighters were seen battling the blaze.

4h ago

3:47
3-alarm fire rips through Toronto Humber Yacht Club

A fire at the Toronto Humber Yacht Club gutted the clubhouse on Wednesday but no injuries were reported. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in.

2h ago

2:43
Temperatures tumble again starting tomorrow

Temperatures will drop to below seasonal with some frost possible towards the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:28
Toronto trading card business owner suffers $36K loss after break-in

There have been a number of robberies and thefts targeting trading card businesses in the Greater Toronto Area. Nick Westoll visits an east-end shop that recently dealt with a major loss after a break-in.

18h ago

More Videos