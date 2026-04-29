Buffalo fans finish ‘O Canada’ after mic fails before Game 5 of Sabres-Bruins series

Fans at KeyBank Center carried “O Canada” after a microphone failed before the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins played Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday night.

Cami Clune’s microphone cut out early, and the crowd joined in to help finish the Canadian anthem before the singer returned with a new mic to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

She later said on social media it was a “crazy but cool moment” and thanked fans for singing along.

Not trying to be dramatic, but this is one of my favorite moments all playoffs…



The microphone kept cutting in & out for the Canadian national anthem, so the Buffalo Sabres crowd stepped up & sang the O Canada together



This is what it’s all about. Well done, Buffalo ???????? pic.twitter.com/Pz0jg25kKY — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) April 29, 2026

Buffalo is the only NHL team to play both national anthems before home games, regardless of opponent, a tradition tied to its proximity — about eight kilometres — to the border and a strong Canadian fan base.

Tuesday’s response in Buffalo contrasted with last year, when fans at multiple events on both sides of the border booed opposing anthems amid political tensions.

At the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last February, fans jeered “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a Canada-U.S. game in Montreal, while “O Canada” was booed before a Canada-U.S. matchup in Boston.

“We have the best fans ever,” Clune said on X.

The Bruins won 2-1 in overtime to avoid elimination and cut the Sabres’ series lead to 3-2

Game 6 goes Friday at TD Garden in Boston.