Whitchurch-Stouffville man facing human trafficking, child sex abuse charges

A 47-year-old man from Whitchurch-Stouffville is facing charges in connection with a human trafficking and child sexual abuse case.

Police in Peterborough say they began investigating the disappearance of a young girl on April 1, 2026, after she was last seen reportedly getting into a grey sedan.

After identifying the vehicle, police in York Region were contacted, and it was located at a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

“Concerned for the youth’s well-being, investigators entered the residence under exigent circumstances,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The youth was safely located, and a 47-year-old man was taken into custody.

Christopher Conlon is facing a total of five charges, including trafficking a person under 18 years, luring a child under 18 years, making child sexual abuse and exploitation material, distributing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Police have released Conlon’s photo as they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.