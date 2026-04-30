Proposed power to search, seize mail not being extended to postal workers: minister

Gary Anandasangaree, minister of Public Safety, speaks at an announcement on funding for security at the FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2026 10:16 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2026 11:10 am.

OTTAWA — The federal government’s new proposal to allow authorities to search and seize mail would be limited only to police officers, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said.

The proposal was included in the spring economic update which was tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday. It mimics but is not identical to the plan first proposed in bill C-2 last year.

In an interview with The Canadian Press on Wednesday, Anandasangaree said that bill was carved up into smaller bills, and the search and seizure measure was not part of those.

“So the postal matter still remained orphaned and we are quite resolved to move that forward,” Anandasangaree said.

Anandasangaree said while the original bill would have given the power to search and seize mail to government officials, including Canada Post staff, the new version limits the power to police and still requires a warrant.

The minister said the measure is meant to close a legal “loophole” that prevents any package weighing less than 500 grams from being opened and searched.

Anandasangaree said that gap is being exploited by traffickers sending small quantities of drugs, such as fentanyl, through the mail — especially in remote areas.

“So when we look at Nunavut as an example, there’s 25 plus fly-in communities. There’s really no road access. So … smaller quantities of drugs can go through the post office without any scrutiny,” he said.

The proposed mail search power is tucked away near the back of the spring economic statement, with no clear explanation of how it relates to the fiscal document.

Opposition MPs said they don’t understand why it was included.

“I don’t see so much what relates to that in the exercise of the budget. There are questions which are quite different. It’s in another bill,” Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said Tuesday.

NDP Leader Avi Lewis said that while it’s “legitimate to introduce non-monetary measures,” it’s “a major legislative moment to bury a significant new power in almost the penultimate page of the document itself.

“It seems like more light should be shone on a measure like that.”

Anandasangaree said the mail search proposal fits with the broader themes of the spring economic statement putting more resources into community safety.

Bill C-2 has been stalled at second reading in the House of Commons and was last debated on Sept. 17, 2025.

Modifications to Canada’s asylum process originally introduced in Bill C-2 became law earlier this year as part of a separate bill, and new legislation to expand police access to online data and information was introduced in March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police say 3-alarm fire at Humber Yacht Club was deliberately set

Toronto police now say the three‑alarm fire that tore through the Toronto Humber Yacht Club early Wednesday morning was an arson, confirming suspicions after firefighters arrived to find the Etobicoke...

1h ago

Frost advisory issued for Toronto, parts of GTA as temperatures plunge overnight

A late‑April cold snap is prompting a yellow‑level frost advisory for Toronto and several parts of the GTA, with Environment Canada warning that temperatures will dip to near- or below-freezing overnight...

30m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for sharp 7-cent increase on Friday

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will face another spike at the pumps, with gas prices set to rise seven cents at 12:01 a.m. Friday, pushing the average price from 179.9 to 186.9 cents per litre at most...

34m ago

Subway service resumes on lines 2 and 4, TTC says

Subway service has resumed on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) and Line 4 (Sheppard-Yonge) following technical issues, the TTC says. The two lines were shut down for around 30 minutes. No details have been...

40m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police say 3-alarm fire at Humber Yacht Club was deliberately set

Toronto police now say the three‑alarm fire that tore through the Toronto Humber Yacht Club early Wednesday morning was an arson, confirming suspicions after firefighters arrived to find the Etobicoke...

1h ago

Frost advisory issued for Toronto, parts of GTA as temperatures plunge overnight

A late‑April cold snap is prompting a yellow‑level frost advisory for Toronto and several parts of the GTA, with Environment Canada warning that temperatures will dip to near- or below-freezing overnight...

30m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for sharp 7-cent increase on Friday

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will face another spike at the pumps, with gas prices set to rise seven cents at 12:01 a.m. Friday, pushing the average price from 179.9 to 186.9 cents per litre at most...

34m ago

Subway service resumes on lines 2 and 4, TTC says

Subway service has resumed on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) and Line 4 (Sheppard-Yonge) following technical issues, the TTC says. The two lines were shut down for around 30 minutes. No details have been...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Not as cold next week, but likely wetter

More rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week and into next week but temperature are expected to increase after the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:55
Former Police Detective says antisemitism is a problem within the Toronto Police Service

Retired police officer Hank Idsinga says cronyism and antisemitism is a problem within Toronto police leadership. As Alan Carter reports, Idsinga says he doesn't trust the Police Service to investigate his allegations.

17h ago

2:11
Black clouds of tiny flying insects swarming Toronto's waterways

Clouds of tiny flying black insects are causing frustration around Toronto's waterways.  Audra Brown with how the swarms of midges are part of a mating cycle and why it won't last long.

18h ago

11:16
'I have no faith in them': Former Toronto detective details systemic issues in the force

Former Toronto homicide detective Hank Idsinga detailed his personal experience with the force in a bombshell memoir where he says he witnessed antisemitism, anti-Black racism, misogyny and homophobia.

20h ago

2:41
“Where’s the money?”: Online donations for mom of 10 kids under police investigation

An online fundraiser for an Ontario mom is raising alarm bells after the woman says she didn't receive all of the money. Pat Taney reports

23h ago

More Videos