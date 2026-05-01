Members of the public are being advised about an increase in military traffic next week as personnel from the Canadian army travel through Southern and Eastern Ontario for the filming of a documentary.

Officials say Canadian army vehicles will be operating on various roads between Petawawa, Oshawa and Greenbank from May 4 to 8 for an original ten-part documentary series titled “Fallen Heroes.”

The series is said to commemorate the Canadian Armed Forces’ efforts in Afghanistan.

“The film focuses on the CAF experience in Afghanistan, highlighting the war’s impact on Canadians and honours the courage and bravery of our members in uniform,” a spokesperson with the Department of National Defence wrote in a press release.

“For historic context, members will be incorporating elements of the Afghan National Police (ANP) and Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers’ uniform as well as their weapons,” the spokesperson added. “Authentic elements of a CAF soldier deployed to Afghanistan will also be incorporated.”

Troops won’t carry any weapons or ammunition while travelling between filming locations, and during filming, some members will be carrying weapons but without any live ammunition.

“Members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation,” officials added.