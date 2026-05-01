Gerry Conway, comic book writer who co-created Punisher character in Spider-Man, dies at 73

FILE - A game store manager holds the graded AM129 Spiderman "The Punisher" first issue on Sept. 10, 2021, in South Dover, Del. (Marc Clery/Delaware State News via AP, File)

By Claire Rush, The Associated Press

Posted May 1, 2026 5:29 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2026 7:12 pm.

Gerry Conway, a renowned comic book writer who helped create characters and stories for Marvel and DC, including the Punisher character in the Spider-Man comics, has died. He was 73.

In a Monday statement announcing his death, Marvel described Conway as a legendary comic book writer with a prolific career. He died Sunday at his home in Thousand Oaks, California, the New York Times reported. His wife told the news outlet the cause was pancreatic cancer.

“From Spider-Man to the Avengers, Iron Man to Captain Marvel, Gerry Conway has deftly written almost every character in the Marvel Universe,” Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski said. “Gerry Conway’s legacy has made an undeniable and indelible impact on the Super Hero stories we know and love. He will be dearly missed.”

Tributes were also shared on social media.

“While many know his Marvel accomplishments … Gerry’s contributions to DC were equally impactful and significant: shaping Batman, Superman, the Justice League of America, and co-creating Firestorm, Jason Todd and Power Girl and so many more,” Jim Lee, chief creative officer and president of DC Comics, said in an Instagram post. “Thank you, Gerry, for the worlds imagined and the heroes created.”

Conway was born in Brooklyn on Sept. 10, 1952. A lifelong fan of comic books, he started writing comic book stories as a teenager, and by the age of 19 he landed work on “The Amazing Spider-Man” — which Marvel’s statement described as “the job that would change his life — and the comic book industry at large — forever.”

Conway’s writing featured “pivotal moments” that redefined the series, Marvel said, such as the death of Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker’s girlfriend. He also co-created the Punisher, a vigilante antihero known for the skull logo on his chest.

The skull imagery has been used by law enforcement in recent years, sparking controversy at times. Nearly a decade ago, Conway objected to police departments putting Punisher decals on their vehicles, saying in a social media post that the character was “a complex morally compromised anti-hero, not to be emulated by cops,” as reported the Syracuse Post-Standard.

Conway had a way of imbuing characters with nuance and emotional depth, Marvel said in its statement.

“Gerry Conway brought real stakes to his writing, able to weave together sensational super heroics with the human and relatable, and in doing so created some of the most memorable stories and characters of all time,” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said.

Beyond the Spider-Man comics, Conway wrote for several other major Marvel titles, including “Fantastic Four,” “Thor” and “The Incredible Hulk.”

In a 1981 interview with The Comics Journal, Conway noted how comic books can appeal to both younger and older audiences.

“I’m writing for the youthful part of myself, the primitive part of myself,” he told the magazine. “If an adult likes the books it’s because of a nostalgic feeling for that primitive, easy conceptualization of heroic purpose.”

Conway is survived by his wife, Laura Conway, and two daughters from previous marriages.

Claire Rush, The Associated Press

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