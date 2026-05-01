Mandarin restaurant co-founder James Chiu dies at age 78

James Chiu, the president and co-founder of the popular all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet Mandarin, has died at the age of 78 following a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Chiu’s family says he died on Wednesday, just days after his birthday.

Chiu, who emigrated to Montreal from Taiwan in 1963 with his parents, launched his first restaurant, Sweet ‘N Sour, after studying business at Concordia University.

In 1979, Chiu and his family moved to Ontario, where he, his brother, sister-in-law, and a long-time friend, purchased a small Chinese restaurant in Brampton called Mandarin, which eventually grew into 29 locations across the province.

“We have lost a true restaurant icon and a passionate champion of people and community,” the restaurant said in an online post.

“James leaves an indelible mark on the hospitality industry, leading tens of thousands of employees and serving millions of customers over his more than 50-year career.”

Chiu received several accolades during his career, including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal Award and the lifetime achievement award from the City of Brampton.

Chiu’s family describes him as a “devoted champion of people and community” and says he will be remembered for his wit, wisdom and warmth.

Chiu was also remembered for his community service work, awarding scholarships to students who excelled in hospitality programs in Ontario universities and colleges, as well as supporting numerous charitable organizations and foundations in a variety of areas, including healthcare, social services and arts and culture.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report