The Big Story

One year later and two Nova Scotian kids are still missing

Four-year-old Jack Sullivan, left, and six-year-old Lilly Sullivan, right, were last seen around 10 a.m. Friday in the community of Lansdowne Station. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue Association)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 1, 2026 8:36 am.

Almost a year ago, six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother, Jack, allegedly wandered into the woods near their family’s home north of Halifax and never returned, leaving few clues as to what happened to them. The RCMP has since kept the details of the investigation tight-lipped, leaving the community, media and the country at large with more questions as time goes on.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Natasha O’Neill, web editor for CityNews Halifax, about what we know– and don’t know– to this day.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 shut down in Milton after multiple crashes, oil spill

A messy stretch of Hwy. 401 in Milton is causing major delays Friday morning after a series of collisions triggered a heavy oil leak and forced the closure of two westbound lanes near Regional Road 25,...

14m ago

Majority of Canadians believe national economy is on the wrong track: poll

Two-thirds of Canadians believe the national economy is on the wrong track and don't believe it will improve in the short-term, according to a new poll. The poll from Canada Pulse Insights for CityNews...

23m ago

Motorcyclist killed in high‑speed crash on Hwy. 407 near Trafalgar Road

A male motorcyclist is dead after a single‑vehicle crash on Highway 407 overnight, shutting down the eastbound lanes near Trafalgar Road in Oakville for several hours. The crash happened shortly before...

updated

28m ago

Man, 19, killed in downtown Hamilton shooting: police

A 19-year-old male is dead after a shooting in downtown Hamilton on Thursday night, according to police. Officers say they responded to reports of gunfire at 191 Main West just before 6:30 p.m. "Upon...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 shut down in Milton after multiple crashes, oil spill

A messy stretch of Hwy. 401 in Milton is causing major delays Friday morning after a series of collisions triggered a heavy oil leak and forced the closure of two westbound lanes near Regional Road 25,...

14m ago

Majority of Canadians believe national economy is on the wrong track: poll

Two-thirds of Canadians believe the national economy is on the wrong track and don't believe it will improve in the short-term, according to a new poll. The poll from Canada Pulse Insights for CityNews...

23m ago

Motorcyclist killed in high‑speed crash on Hwy. 407 near Trafalgar Road

A male motorcyclist is dead after a single‑vehicle crash on Highway 407 overnight, shutting down the eastbound lanes near Trafalgar Road in Oakville for several hours. The crash happened shortly before...

updated

28m ago

Man, 19, killed in downtown Hamilton shooting: police

A 19-year-old male is dead after a shooting in downtown Hamilton on Thursday night, according to police. Officers say they responded to reports of gunfire at 191 Main West just before 6:30 p.m. "Upon...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:41
Man killed in North York park shooting

One person has been killed in a daytime North York shooting Thursday. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest details of the investigation.

9h ago

2:50
Cool temperatures continue in the GTA

The GTA continues to see cool temperatures with a frost advisory and wet conditions expected for Friday.

12h ago

2:25
Family of 16-year-old victim speaks out after Hamilton mall shooting

They fled war for a better life only to lose their son to gun violence. Shauna Hunt with the parents of a teenage boy who was shot and killed inside a Hamilton mall.

14h ago

2:45
Riders seeking more Notherlander fare details

Ontario Northland and the MTO recently announced a launch fare structure for the return of the Northlander train but some riders say information is missing. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:30
More pain at the pumps, gas prices are rising another 7 cents at midnight

Gas prices are expected to jump by 7 cents across the GTA overnight. The hike comes as analysts fear the flow of crude oil in the Middle East could remain hampered for a long time.

14h ago

More Videos