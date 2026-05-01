One year later and two Nova Scotian kids are still missing

Almost a year ago, six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother, Jack, allegedly wandered into the woods near their family’s home north of Halifax and never returned, leaving few clues as to what happened to them. The RCMP has since kept the details of the investigation tight-lipped, leaving the community, media and the country at large with more questions as time goes on.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Natasha O’Neill, web editor for CityNews Halifax, about what we know– and don’t know– to this day.