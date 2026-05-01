Candidate nominations open for 2026 Ontario municipal elections

Nominations are officially open for the 2026 Ontario municipal elections, including for Toronto's mayoral seat where one candidate is already set to launch their bid.

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted May 1, 2026 7:33 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2026 8:45 am.

The nomination period for mayoral, council and school trustee candidates for this fall’s Ontario municipal elections opens on Friday.

Candidates have until Aug. 21 to file nomination papers with their municipal clerk.

To run for a position, candidates must fill out a form, pay a nomination fee and provide a list of at least 25 endorsement signatures, with some exceptions.

Individuals, corporations and trade unions can also register to be third-party advertisers starting today, with a deadline of Oct. 23.

Eligible Ontarians can vote in a municipality if they live there, own or rent property there or if they are the spouse of someone who owns or rents property in the municipality other than the one where they live.

In the Toronto election, Councillor Brad Bradford will officially launch his campaign for mayor, as he’s set to register as a candidate at City Hall in the morning. Mayor Olivia Chow is expected to run for re-election for a second term but has not made any public announcements.

Elections will take place Oct. 26.

A sign outside of the Scarborough Village Recreation Centre advertises an advance voting location during the 2022 Toronto municipal election. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll
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