Royal Conservatory of Music to investigate historic sexual abuse allegations

The Royal Conservatory of Music is seen in Toronto, Friday, May 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2026 10:47 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2026 11:56 am.

TORONTO —

The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto says it will launch an independent investigation into allegations of sexual abuse dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

The music education and performance institute says former students have publicly shared accounts of sexual abuse that allegedly occurred when they were children and young adults, prompting the conservatory to undertake an internal review.

Once additional historical records are examined, the conservatory says it will launch an external investigation and find experts to assist.

In a first-person essay published in the Toronto Star in February, music teacher Lusiana Lukman accused former RCM instructor Boris Berlin of sexually abusing her during piano lessons when she was 15 years old.

Berlin, a famed pianist and Order of Canada recipient, died in 2001.

The Star also published a story last month about a woman who had told her daughters before her death in 2023 that she was abused by Berlin during piano lessons.

Tim Price, chair of the RCM’s board of directors, says the conservatory has heard calls for action from the community and vice-chair Rayla Myhal says the institute is committed to systemic change.

“While our response to date may have felt distant or slow, please know that the heart of this institution is devastated,” Myhal said in a news release. “We have not been hiding behind silence but deciding on a path that will bring meaningful action, and answers, for any survivors of sexual abuse.”

The Royal Conservatory says its examination of historical records includes communication with the University of Toronto, which owned and operated the institute before 1991.

The conservatory says it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment, abuse and misconduct and that it regularly reviews its policies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026.

The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect dead after balcony fall while fleeing St. James Town stabbing, Toronto police say

A stabbing investigation in St. James Town turned fatal Friday after the suspect, attempting to flee the scene, fell from a balcony and died, Toronto police confirm. Officers were called just before...

7m ago

Suspect image released in connection with two separate GTA synagogue shootings last month

Police in York Region and Toronto have received judicial authorization to release the photo of a youth suspected in two separate synagogue shootings in the GTA last month. Investigators say the front...

3h ago

Bradford officially registers to run for Toronto mayor, Chow still mum

Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) has officially registered to run in Toronto's 2026 mayoral election, while Mayor Olivia Chow is staying mum on her plans for re-election. Bradford had already...

2h ago

Feds to hike max fine for airlines abusing passenger protection regulations to $1M

OTTAWA — The federal government plans to quadruple to $1 million the maximum fine for airlines that repeatedly violate passengers' rights. Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon says fining airlines is...

1m ago

Top Stories

Suspect dead after balcony fall while fleeing St. James Town stabbing, Toronto police say

A stabbing investigation in St. James Town turned fatal Friday after the suspect, attempting to flee the scene, fell from a balcony and died, Toronto police confirm. Officers were called just before...

7m ago

Suspect image released in connection with two separate GTA synagogue shootings last month

Police in York Region and Toronto have received judicial authorization to release the photo of a youth suspected in two separate synagogue shootings in the GTA last month. Investigators say the front...

3h ago

Bradford officially registers to run for Toronto mayor, Chow still mum

Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) has officially registered to run in Toronto's 2026 mayoral election, while Mayor Olivia Chow is staying mum on her plans for re-election. Bradford had already...

2h ago

Feds to hike max fine for airlines abusing passenger protection regulations to $1M

OTTAWA — The federal government plans to quadruple to $1 million the maximum fine for airlines that repeatedly violate passengers' rights. Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon says fining airlines is...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

1:13
Pearson de-icing crews on standby amid GTA frost advisory

Sean Davidson with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority provides an update on operations at Pearson International airport as a frost advisory prompts de-icing crews to remain on standby.

2h ago

1:05
Toronto is officially accepting mayoral nominations ahead of municipal elections

Nominations are officially open for the 2026 Ontario municipal elections, including for Toronto's mayoral seat where one candidate is already set to launch their bid.

4h ago

2:05
Canadians remain pessimistic on the economy, CityNews poll shows

Two-thirds of Canadians believe the national economy is on the wrong track and don’t believe it will improve in the short-term, according to a new poll.

5h ago

1:41
Man killed in North York park shooting

One person has been killed in a daytime North York shooting Thursday. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest details of the investigation.

14h ago

2:50
Cool temperatures continue in the GTA

The GTA continues to see cool temperatures with a frost advisory and wet conditions expected for Friday.

17h ago

More Videos