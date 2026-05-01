A stabbing investigation in St. James Town turned fatal Friday after the suspect, attempting to flee the scene, fell from a balcony and died, Toronto police confirm.

Officers were called just before 11 a.m. to a residential building near Sherbourne Street and St. James Avenue, close to Wellesley Street East, for reports of a stabbing inside the property.

Police located a victim suffering from stab wounds and began providing aid. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but stable injuries deemed non-life-threatening.

While officers were tending to the injured victim, police say they were alerted that the suspect was trying to escape. Moments later, the suspect fell from the balcony of an apartment unit in the area and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police have not released the age or gender of either the victim or the suspect.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which independently investigates police‑involved incidents that result in death, serious injury, or firearm discharge at a person, has been notified, CityNews confirmed.

The investigation is active and ongoing.