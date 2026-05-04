Crews fighting fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Dr., site of 2025 blaze that smouldered for weeks

Crews are currently fighting a three-alarm fire at 11 Thorncliffe Park Dr. — the same location where a fire stubbornly burned for weeks last year, displacing hundreds of residents.

Toronto Fire was called to the scene at Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard at around 11:43 a.m. Monday morning after reports of an apartment fire on the seventh floor.

There are no reported injuries.

On Nov. 27, 2025 a five-alarm fire broke out at the same complex, and smouldered for weeks in the walls between an adjoining complex at 21 Overlea Blvd. before it was finally declared extinguished on Dec. 15, 2025.

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop called the fire “unprecedented and extremely challenging” as crews tried to douse smouldering material between the walls.

Exterior view of two Thorncliffe Park buildings where a stubborn fire burned for 18 days. CITYNEWS

That space was only between 25 and 50 millimetres, meaning firefighters couldn’t directly access it.

Jessop said at the time that the gap between buildings was filled with compressed wood material which burns slowly “making progress extremely difficult.”

In March 2026, Toronto Fire Services (TFS) charged a construction company, the condo corporation and the property management company with violations of the fire code in connection to the weeks-long fire.

Jessop said a rigorous investigation into the fire found that construction activities were being undertaken at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive and ignition sources were used near combustible materials, causing the fire to ignite.