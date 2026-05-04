Loblaw Cos. Ltd. signs partnership deal with Canadian AI firm Shakudo

A man leaves a Loblaws store in Toronto on Thursday, May 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 4, 2026 8:00 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2026 8:16 am.

TORONTO — Loblaw Cos. Ltd. has signed a partnership deal with Canadian artificial intelligence company Shakudo.

Under the agreement, Loblaw will use the platform to build and run AI applications, creating a centralized and consistent environment for its teams.

As part of its AI strategy, the retailer says it’s establishing internal protocols that allow AI applications to securely interact with enterprise systems.

Charu Pujari, senior vice-president, Engineering and AI at Loblaw, says the partnership with Shakudo gives its teams a common platform to build on.

Pujari says that will allow them to focus on solving real problems instead of reinventing core plumbing.

Loblaw is the parent company to the Loblaws grocery stores and Shoppers Drug Mart.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

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