It’s time for Canada’s architecture to better reflect our values

Canada is known for its vibrant culture and diversity, but you wouldn’t know that from our architecture.

It’s no surprise that the bottom line plays a role into materials and design decisions of commercial, residential and cultural buildings, but is there a way Canada can balance creativity, budget and authenticity to have the best looking country?

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Alex Josephson, founder of Toronto-based architecture firm, Partisans, to dig into the investment Canada needs to make into its up-and-coming creatives, and just how important building aesthetics are to our country’s ethos.