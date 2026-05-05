Greater Toronto home sales rise 7% in April as lower prices jolt spring market: board

TORONTO — Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area rose on a year-over-year basis for the second straight month in April, while average selling prices moved lower again.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says 5,946 homes were sold last month, up seven per cent from the same month last year, while sales also increased 6.1 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis from March.

TRREB chief information officer Jason Mercer says lower home prices and borrowing costs over the past year “have been a catalyst for some homebuyers this spring,” but the market still has a substantial amount of pent-up demand.

The average selling price was down 4.9 per cent from April 2025 to $1,051,969, and the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 6.6 per cent year-over-year.

There were 17,097 new listings on the market in April, down 9.3 per cent from last year.

Inventory decreased 6.4 per cent as there were 25,110 total active listings in the GTA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press