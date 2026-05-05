Here are the Canadians nominated for Tony Awards, including actress Caissie Levy

Hamilton-born actress Caissie Levy is among the Canadians nominated for Tony Awards this year.

She’s up for best leading actress in a musical for her role as Mother in “Ragtime,” which is based on E.L. Doctorow’s 1975 novel of the same name.

Costume designer Linda Cho, who was born in Seoul and raised in Toronto, is nominated for two Tonys in the same category.

She’s up for best costume design for her work on both “Ragtime” and “Schmigadoon!”

And Lee Kinney, who is from New Brunswick, is nominated for best sound design in a play for his work on the Adrien Brody-starring “The Fear of 13,” about a man on death row who was wrongfully convicted of murder.

Meanwhile “Titanique,” the “Titanic” parody featuring the music of Céline Dion, is up for four Tonys including best musical and best book.

Actors Marla Mindelle, who plays Dion, and Layton Williams are in the running for acting statuettes.

The Tony Awards will be handed out on June 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press