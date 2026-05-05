Bomb threats made against 15 Toronto schools: police
Posted May 5, 2026 9:27 am.
Last Updated May 5, 2026 11:00 am.
Toronto police say 15 schools throughout the city received bomb threats by phone on Tuesday.
Police say the threats are believed to be from the same person.
Bruce Junior Public School and St. Augustine Seminary were evacuated, but police say all 15 schools “have been cleared” and students have now returned to their classes.
“We do not have the origin of the call but it is being investigated,” Toronto police told CityNews.