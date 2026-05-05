Winnipeg comes together to honour Red Dress Day

Families and community members have taken over the streets of Winnipeg, as part of Red Dress Day, a powerful act of remembrance and a call for justice, honouring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S), as voices here push for answers and change.

That call for justice began outside Winnipeg’s courthouse, where families gathered awaiting a verdict in the death of Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin. A judge found the accused guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday after nearly four years.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this verdict, and we got the verdict of first-degree murder,” said Kirby Gerard, the father of Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin.

That message of justice carried into the streets as hundreds walked together in honour of Red Dress Day.

Red Dress Day in Winnipeg 2026. (Mitchell Ringos, CityNews)

Organizers say the day is about more than reflection; it’s about support and pushing for change as families continue to demand action and accountability.

“I myself am impacted in regard to my cousin. And it’s to show every single one of us that, what, people stand with us, and are going to be there for us in some of our hardest times,” said Melissa Robinson, the director of the AMC Missing and Murdered First Nations Peoples Unit.

The walk ended at Odena Circle, where leaders, advocates, and families spoke on the need to protect Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people.

“Each and every one of you is so important to this movement, to this fight, to protect our loved ones, women and girls, our two spirit, but also our men and boys too,” said Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Kyra Wilson.

Red Dress Day in Winnipeg 2026. (Mitchell Ringos, CityNews)

Albert Shingoose, the father of Ashlee Shingoose, added, “We have to believe in our prayers that we will bring home our daughters.”

Sue Caribou took part in Tuesday’s March and is still searching for her niece, Tanya Nepinak, whose remains are believed to be in the Brady Road Landfill.

“I’m still fighting for Tanya to come home. I want to bring her home,” said Caribou.

Photo of Tanya Nepinak. (Mitchell Ringos, CityNews)

The province recently ended its search at Prairie Green Landfill, and efforts have now shifted to the Brady Road Landfill, where they search for the remains of Ashlee Shingoose, with the hope it might also bring answers for other families.

“I always cry because I also think of my parents, my brother, and my grandfather. None of them got justice,” said Caribou.