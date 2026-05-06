Airbus secures 150-plane order with AirAsia in boon for Quebec aviation

An Airbus employee works under the wing of an Airbus A220 at the assembly plant in Mirabel, Que., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2026 2:37 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2026 3:56 pm.

MIRABEL — Airbus Canada has signed a deal to supply AirAsia with a massive order of 150 of its Canadian-made A220 jets in a multibillion-dollar coup for Quebec’s aviation industry.

The agreement with the low-cost Malaysian airline marks the largest single firm order for the narrow-body planes — assembled north of Montreal in Mirabel — in the manufacturer’s history.

It also underscores Quebec’s role as a key hub in global aviation, said Lars Wagner, who heads the commercial aircraft division at Airbus, which bought a majority of the Bombardier C Series program in 2018 and rebranded it as the A220.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was on hand at the announcement Wednesday, framed the deal as an example of the benefits that flow from diversifying trade beyond the United States.

The agreement strengthens links between Canada and southeast Asian countries, he said, recalling a meeting he had with AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur last fall.

“We shared a vision of deepening ties between those countries that, in this crisis that we’re still living through, are choosing to build in the face of adversity — countries that have the confidence to open up, to link their economies, to invest in their workers, to move forward, not turn back,” Carney told the audience at the Mirabel facility.

“Thank you for the trust you’re placing in Canadian workers, in Quebec, in Mirabel. You’re choosing the best at exactly the right time,” the prime minister told Fernandes on Wednesday.

Airbus has faced production challenges at its Montreal-area plant over the past few years, struggling to churn out more than seven jets per month on average — half of the threshold needed to break even.

The French company has pointed to a range of supplier problems, citing shortages that run the gamut from engines to wings.

“The jury’s still out as to whether the Canadian product that Carney’s so gushing about is able to be produced at a rate that is profitable for the manufacturers,” said John Gradek, who teaches aviation management at McGill University.

Nonetheless, Western University professor Geraint Harvey said the announcement comes as “great news” for the federal government and for workers in Quebec.

“One-hundred-fifty aircraft is a massive order. It is also an interesting move given the situation in the Middle East and the current volatility of fuel prices and the impact on commercial airlines,” Harvey said, noting that many airlines are slashing flight schedules rather than expanding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fallen OPP officer Brandon Malcolm remembered for his leadership, commitment to community

Family, friends, police officers from around the country, Ontario officials, as well as the general public, paid their respects on Wednesday to a veteran officer who died following a motorcycle crash while...

1h ago

Trial for Toronto couple charged in death of neighbour in Liberty Village underway

The trial began Tuesday for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village. Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib lived alone in a townhouse at 26 Western Battery Road and was reported...

4h ago

The Latest: Cruise ship hantavirus patients arrive in Europe for treatment

PRAIA, Cape Verde (AP) — Three cruise ship passengers with suspected hantavirus infections were flown to the Netherlands on Wednesday for treatment. Three people have died and one body...

6m ago

Tickets now available for World Cup fan festival in Toronto

Tickets for the World Cup fan festival in Toronto are now available, more than a month before the tournament officially kicks off.  The fan festival is set to be held at Fort York National Historic...

2h ago

Top Stories

Fallen OPP officer Brandon Malcolm remembered for his leadership, commitment to community

Family, friends, police officers from around the country, Ontario officials, as well as the general public, paid their respects on Wednesday to a veteran officer who died following a motorcycle crash while...

1h ago

Trial for Toronto couple charged in death of neighbour in Liberty Village underway

The trial began Tuesday for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village. Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib lived alone in a townhouse at 26 Western Battery Road and was reported...

4h ago

The Latest: Cruise ship hantavirus patients arrive in Europe for treatment

PRAIA, Cape Verde (AP) — Three cruise ship passengers with suspected hantavirus infections were flown to the Netherlands on Wednesday for treatment. Three people have died and one body...

6m ago

Tickets now available for World Cup fan festival in Toronto

Tickets for the World Cup fan festival in Toronto are now available, more than a month before the tournament officially kicks off.  The fan festival is set to be held at Fort York National Historic...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship to disembark passengers in Canary Islands

Passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship are set to disembark in Spain's Canary Islands after three patients with suspected Hantavirus were evacuated.

5h ago

1:26
Cold and wet week for GTA but when will the rain let out?

Toronto is in for a cool, unsettled stretch of spring weather, with rain lingering today, more temperature swings ahead, and showers expected for Mother’s Day — all as the GTA sits well below typical early‑May norms.

7h ago

2:34
Cooler days ahead with on/off showers

Showers will be on and off through the week and into the weekend as temperatures cool off. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:01
GTA gas prices increasing 10 cents Wednesday

Drivers across the Toronto region will face another massive jump at the pumps on Wednesday, as gas prices will rise 10 cents to 195.9 cents a litre at most stations. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

21h ago

1:46
Ford calls NDP Leader Stiles' prison threats 'Trump-style rhetoric'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called out comments made by provincial NDP Leader Marit Stiles after she suggested he could go to prison if a public inquiry is called into his government.

May 5, 2026 3:54 pm EST EST

More Videos