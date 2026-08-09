2 charged after armed robbery, attempts to take off in stolen vehicle and carjack 2nd vehicle: Toronto police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in an undated photo. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 9, 2026 1:59 pm.

Two men are facing a variety of charges after Toronto police officers allege the pair robbed two people at gunpoint and attempted to take off in a stolen vehicle, triggering a chaotic series of events that ultimately lead to both individuals being arrested.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Sunday afternoon, the incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday near Bathurst Street and Richmond Street West.

Investigators alleged two suspects went up to two people and robbed them at gunpoint before taking off in a stolen vehicle.

They said officers tracked down the pair and tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off and crashed into another vehicle.

Offficers said the two suspects then ran away from officers and one of the accused tried to unsuccessfully carjack a separate vehicle.

Investigators said as officers tried to arrest the accused, one of the suspects pointed a gun at officers. However, both were eventually taken into custody and two firearms were seized.

The statement said 23-year-old Toronto resident Tajae-J’nye Samuel-Maragh was charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and two counts of possession of a prohibited device.

Kingslee Ivan Christie, a 29-year-old resident from Whitby, was charged with disguise with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight while being pursued by police, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a prohibited device, two counts of operation of a conveyance while prohibited, and two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition.

Both suspects were scheduled to appear at a Toronto bail court on Saturday. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Meanwhile, investigators said they’re looking to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with the accused, or anyone who recorded video of the incident.

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