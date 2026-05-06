Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer seeks answers for ‘confusing’ forearm issue

Max Scherzer hoped he’d be ramping back up towards the big-league roster by now, but a “confusing” battle with forearm tendinitis still has him searching for answers.

After playing catch at Tropicana Field on Wednesday morning, he spoke to a few reporters about his progress and next steps.

“I can still tell there’s something off in my arm,” he said. “So it’s as confusing as anything I’ve ever had because usually, you go get an MRI, you would see something. I would think that would show up and yet there’s nothing in there on an MRI. There’s no strains, there is no inflammation per se. So, I’m going to have to talk to more doctors to figure out, of course, the action here.”

The left ankle inflammation that contributed to his placement on the injured list last week has improved considerably.

“I’m not worried about that long-term whatsoever,” Scherzer said. “My concern is more on this forearm. I should be ramping back up.”

Later, in the manager’s office at Tropicana Field, manager John Schneider said he continues talking regularly with Scherzer as the right-hander works to return to the big-league level.

“It’s kind of cloudy right now,” Schneider said. “There’s no real firm timetable as to when he’s going to really start getting after it. I think we’ll know more in a couple of days.“

With Scherzer, Jose Berrios and Shane Bieber all on the sidelines, Patrick Corbin and Eric Lauer are rounding out the Toronto Blue Jays’ starting rotation behind Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease and Trey Yesavage. The Blue Jays anticipate more clarity on Berrios on Friday, following Tuesday’s MRI on his right elbow.

Bieber, meanwhile, threw a two-up bullpen session at Tropicana Field on Wednesday and is expected to progress to facing hitters soon. Once that happens, he’ll need an extended rehab stint before becoming an option at the MLB level.

As for Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner has already been talking to other pitchers in an attempt to figure out what’s happening with his forearm. He now intends to call up some doctors with expertise in the field and isn’t ruling out formal visits.

“I’m trying to get as much information as I can right now and figure out what the next step should be,” he said. “We’re going to burn some phone calls on figuring out what to do, what’s the proper way to handle this, treat it, and how to get out of this.”