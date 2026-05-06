Trump’s new counterterrorism strategy makes targeting Western Hemisphere cartels the top priority

FILE - Sebastian Gorka listens as President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, April 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Posted May 6, 2026 12:19 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2026 1:27 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed off on a new U.S. counterterrorism strategy that sets eliminating drug cartels in the Western Hemisphere as the administration’s highest priority, the White House announced Wednesday.

The document was released months after his administration published an updated national security strategy that called for the hemisphere to be the top U.S. focus.

“We will not let cartels, Jihadists, or the governments who support them plot against our citizens with impunity. Terrorists of any kind will not be allowed to find safe harbor here at home or attack us from abroad,” Trump wrote in the 16-page document.

Trump’s administration has moved aggressively to reshape the region with the ouster of Nicolás Maduro as Venezuela’s president, dozens of U.S. military strikes on alleged drug boats operated by cartels and new pressure on the communist government of Cuba.

Sebastian Gorka, the White House counterterrorism czar who spearheaded the new strategy, said the shift in priorities acknowledges some simple math: Far more Americans have been killed by cartels pushing illicit drugs into U.S. communities than American service members lost in conflicts around the globe since World War II, he said.

“Whether it is strangling their illicit funds, whether it is tracking their drug boats, we will not permit them to kill Americans on a massive scale,” Gorka said in a telephone call with reporters to announce the strategy.

It is the latest example of the administration’s efforts to demonstrate it remains committed to sharpening U.S. foreign policy focus on the Western Hemisphere even while dealing with worldwide crises.

The Republican administration’s campaign of blowing up alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters has persisted since early September and killed at least 191 people in total.

At the same time, Trump has sought to press regional leaders to work more closely with the U.S. to target cartels and take military action themselves against drug traffickers and transnational gangs that he says pose an “unacceptable threat” to the hemisphere’s national security.

Gorka said the administration’s other counterterrorism priorities include targeting and destroying Islamic military groups that have capabilities to execute operations against the United States; identifying and neutralizing violent secular political groups with ideology that are anti-American, “radically pro-gender,” or anarchist; and boosting efforts to prevent nonstate actors from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.

Gorka said administration officials would meet with allies later this week to discuss how they can bolster their counterterrorism strategies.

“As the president made very clear, we will measure your seriousness as a partner and ally by how much you bring to the table,” he said. “So we expect more — from our partners in the Middle East, as well as elsewhere.”

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trial for Toronto couple charged in death of neighbour in Liberty Village underway

The trial began Tuesday for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village. Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib lived alone in a townhouse at 26 Western Battery Road and was reported...

2h ago

Tickets now available for World Cup fan festival in Toronto

Tickets for the World Cup fan festival in Toronto are now available, more than a month before the tournament officially kicks off.  The fan festival is set to be held at Fort York National Historic...

15m ago

Honda to more definitively halt $15 billion Canadian EV plant: reports

TORONTO — Honda Motor plans to more definitively halt development on its $15-billion electric vehicle complex in Canada, according to multiple news reports by Japanese media. The Japanese automaker paused...

31m ago

Teen arrested in shootings at 2 synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto

An 18-year-old male has been charged in connection to shootings at two synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto back in March. Investigators say the front doors of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue...

22m ago

Top Stories

Trial for Toronto couple charged in death of neighbour in Liberty Village underway

The trial began Tuesday for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village. Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib lived alone in a townhouse at 26 Western Battery Road and was reported...

2h ago

Tickets now available for World Cup fan festival in Toronto

Tickets for the World Cup fan festival in Toronto are now available, more than a month before the tournament officially kicks off.  The fan festival is set to be held at Fort York National Historic...

15m ago

Honda to more definitively halt $15 billion Canadian EV plant: reports

TORONTO — Honda Motor plans to more definitively halt development on its $15-billion electric vehicle complex in Canada, according to multiple news reports by Japanese media. The Japanese automaker paused...

31m ago

Teen arrested in shootings at 2 synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto

An 18-year-old male has been charged in connection to shootings at two synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto back in March. Investigators say the front doors of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
GTA gas prices increasing 10 cents Wednesday

Drivers across the Toronto region will face another massive jump at the pumps on Wednesday, as gas prices will rise 10 cents to 195.9 cents a litre at most stations. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

18h ago

1:46
Ford calls NDP Leader Stiles' prison threats 'Trump-style rhetoric'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called out comments made by provincial NDP Leader Marit Stiles after she suggested he could go to prison if a public inquiry is called into his government.

22h ago

0:36
Drug alert issued for Toronto amid suspected opioid-related deaths

Toronto Public Health issued a drug alert following five suspected opioid-related deaths.

23h ago

2:58
Ontario women found guilty in death of 12-year-old boy

Two Ontario women were found guilty for the murder of a 12-year-old boy they were trying to adopt, as well as for the forcible confinement of the boy's younger brother.

May 5, 2026 1:01 pm EST EST

1:25
Thorncliffe Park building fire caused by spark ignited during repair work

Toronto Fire Services said the fire was caused by sparks from a saw used by workers to cut through concrete in a unit on the seventh floor of the high-rise, which ignited the insulation.

May 5, 2026 12:20 pm EST EST

More Videos